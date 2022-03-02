NSUI Demands Safe Evacuation of Indian Students from Ukraine

Congress student wing NSUI staged a protest outside Shastri Bhavan here on Wednesday demanding the safe and early evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine. The protesters also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of an Indian student in Ukraine. In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Leading the protest, Delhi unit president of the National Students Union of India, Kunal Sehrawat said the Modi government was paying more attention towards “grabbing headlines” instead of focusing on the safe evacuation of students. Some of the protesters who tried to reach Shastri Bhawan, which houses the Union Education Ministry, by jumping over barricades, were detained by the police and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, said NSUI media cell chairman Harshad Sharma.

