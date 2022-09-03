NSUI Protests Outside NTA Office, Demands Extra Attempt for JEE Main Candidates

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday, protested outside the National Testing Agency office in Delhi over the alleged technical glitches and mismanagement in JEE Main exams. The student wing of the Congress party demanded an extra attempt for students who were affected by the glitched in the engineering entrance exam, reported Live Hindustan.

NSUI alleged that the students could not complete their papers on time due to technical glitches at the examination centre. They added that many students were restricted from appearing in JEE Advanced despite having earned the qualification.

The protestors hit out NTA for lapses in conducting the entrance test and asked why the students should suffer because of the testing agency’s mismanagement.

Earlier, a section of students had moved to Supreme Court demanding an extra attempt, citing irregularities and technical glitches in the second session of JEE Main 2022. The students had claimed that the technical glitches that they faced in the exam had affected their performance and they must be compensated with an extra session of the exam. However, the apex court dismissed their plea.

A JEE Main aspirant had alleged that his answer sheets were changed. The father of the candidates claimed that his son was issued two different response sheets. He claimed that when his son downloaded the response sheet on August 3, the answers submitted by his son were different than the ones mentioned on the website on August 4.

The candidates had moved to Delhi High Court alleging discrepancy in the response key.

The petitioner said he attempted 58 out of 75 questions and as per the response sheet published on August 3, he scored 212 marks in JEE Advanced. However, the next day, a different response sheet was published by NTA, and his marks were reduced to only 168. This pushed his rank behind 50000 candidates.

Reports of mismanagement and chaos in JEE Advanced exams on August 28 also came from different parts of the country. One of such affected candidates said that she was stopped from appearing in JEE Advanced despite having an admit card and a score of 99.07 percentile in JEE Main.

