NSUT Non-teaching Staff Recruitment 2021: Apply for 126 Posts, Salary up to Rs 44,900

The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) has invited applications for various non-teaching staff like LDC, UDC, and Head clerk on its official portal. As per the official notification, the application process was started on June 27 and will conclude on July 31. In total, 126 vacancies have been announced for various Group B and C posts.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by a skill test and interview. The selected candidates will get basic pay between Rs 19,900 to Rs 44,900 depending on their post.

NSUT non-teaching staff recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NSUT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NSUT non-teaching recruitment 2021. On the next page, click on the online application link under the ‘Advertisement for Non-Teaching positions at NSUT’ tab

Step 3: Read the complete instructions carefully and proceed further by pressing ‘I agree’

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in details like post applying for, mobile no. and valid e-mail ID. once done, an application sequence no (User ID) and password will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 5: Now, click on the “Go to Application Form” icon at the top right corner, and enter the personal details, qualification details, and upload photo/signature/documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee through online mode and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NSUT non-teaching staff recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The educational requirements are different for each of the posts. For LDC/junior stenographer/ assistant storekeeper, applicants must have passed class 12 class or equivalent from a recognized board/ university.

For UDC and head clerk, a graduation degree from a recognized university is needed.

For library assistants, applicants must hold a graduation degree with a Certificate in Library Science from a recognized University or Institute. Those with a Diploma in Library Science with 2 years of full-time experience in Library management are also eligible to apply.

For junior mechanics, the minimum educational qualification is ITI along with two years experience in the relevant field OR Diploma/Degree in Engineering in the relevant area.

For technical assistant/ senior technical assistant, candidates need to have a BTech or BE degree in a relevant field from any recognised university.

Those applying for group C posts must not exceed 27 years on June 1, while for group B posts, the upper age limit is 30 years.

