NTA Amends Eligibility Criteria for AIEEA-PG, AICE JRF, SRF PhD Applicants

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the AIEEA UG and PG 2021 entrance exams for admission to specific undergraduate and post-graduate courses of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the academic session 2021-22 in September 2021. It will also conduct the AICE-JRF/SRF PhD. The registrations for the exams are open on the official website up till August 20.

As per the latest notification, the eligibility criteria for AIEEA-PG, AICE-JRF/SRF PhD stands amended. A chance is being given to those who were admitted to the UG and PG programmes either by AUs or ICAR however the passing out year could not be accredited by the ICAR.

“In case of those UG and PG students who were admitted in various degree programmes, either by the AUs or through ICAR All India Entrance Examination, if the programme already had ICAR NAEAB accreditation, but in the passing out year or at any stage in between could not be accredited by the ICAR due to any reasons, one-time chance is being given to them for appearing in ICAR’s All India Entrance Examination (Academic Session 2021-22) for PG and Ph.D. admissions," the official notification read.

ICAR has also changed the eligibility requirements for the award of ICAR National Talent Scholarship (NTS). The reservation of seats for the UG and PG students has been withdrawn.

“Irrespective of affiliation, whether it is ICAR DUs or DARE (3 CAUs) or SAUs or CUs with Agriculture Faculty for all accredited AUs, the award of NTS would be only for 15% seats of UG and 25% seats of Master’s degree programme” are to be treated as withdrawn," the NTA said.

