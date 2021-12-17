NTA Calendar 2022 Soon: JEE Main Registrations Expected in January, NEET Likely in June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to conduct the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 in June while the engineering entrance exam JEE Main notification can be expected as soon as January. While the NTA is yet to announce the exam dates or notification dates, the exam conducting body is preparing a calendar constituting all the important exams.

As reported by News18.com earlier, the JEE Main 2022 as well as NEET 2022 like last year there could be held on the new exam pattern consisting of choices. The JEE Main 2022 offered an internal choice to students. This was offered because the syllabus by boards was curtailed due to school closure. Consisting the board syllabus be curtailed this year too, the entrance exam will continue to offer choices. The exam could also be held more than twice this year too like in 2021.

For NEET 2022 as well, the internal choice will continue. The medical entrance exam could have 200 questions for 720 marks to be solved in 180 minutes. Of these students will have to solve only 180 marks. The internal choice for introduced for the first time in 2021. While there are discussions still on regarding holding NEET twice. The Education and Health Ministries have not reached a conclusion yet. As of now, the exam is scheduled to be held only once a year.

Apart from these, this year, CUCET for admission to central universities is also expected to be held by NTA. This exam will be held for admission to central universities. The number of universities accepting the exam is likely to be widened and the likes of Delhi University may also accept the same, however, details will be known once the notifications are released.

All exams and their schedule will be part of the NTA calendar. NTA is set to release the exam calendar for the academic year 2022 in which it will list the dates of release of notification, application forms, admit cards as well as the date of conduct of the entrance exams held by the autonomous body.

The NTA conducts most of the national-level exams in the country including engineering entrance JEE Main, medical entrance NEET - both undergraduate and postgraduate. It also conducts UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNU and DU entrance exams, CUCET among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.