NTA CMAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended; Register by January 31

The last date of application for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) has been extended. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now extended the last date of application submission for CMAT 2021 till January 30, 2021, ‘to enable larger participation of candidates’. Earlier, the last date of application for the Common Management Admission Test was January 22. The CMAT 2021 examination will be conducted from February 22 to February 27. Candidates who have not yet applied for this examination can apply online through the official website cmat.nta.nic.in till January 30.

As per the revised schedule, January 31 is the last date for payment of application fee. The application correction window for the candidates will remain open on February 1 and 2.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their CMAT Exam Application Form online through the correction window at cmat.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available,” NTA said.

The Agency has also clarified that the candidates will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents in case there has been an error in uploading while submitting CMAT application form 2021.

The Common Management Admission Test will be conducted in online mode. This national level examination is organised for admission to management courses.

NTA CMAT 2021: How To Register

1. Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.

2. On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ button

3. Candidates can register using mobile number and email ID to generate the application number

4. Login with the credentials and fill the application form. Upload the documents and photograph.

5. Pay the CMAT application fee.

6. Choose your preferred exam city.

7. Download the CMAT application form and take its print out.

Candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 0120 -6895200 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in in case of any queries.