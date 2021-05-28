NTA Extends Application Deadline for UPCET 2021, Postpones Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The application process which was to be closed on May 31 has been extended till June 20. The deadline is extended based on representations received from candidates, claims NTA.

Subsequently, the exam date has to be deferred. The entrance exam has been postponed for the third time. This time the NTA has not announced the revised exam dates. The UPCET was scheduled to be held on May 16, however, it got postponed to June 15, and then now again the exam has been rescheduled.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it," the NTA said in an official statement.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam," it added

From this year onwards, e Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It has been renamed as Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET).

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BPharm, Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), MCA, and MBA.

