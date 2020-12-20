NTA Extends Date to Apply for IIFT MBA 2021 Admission Till December 30

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to fill Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA application form 2021 till December 30, however, the exam date would remain the same January 24, 2021. The official notification released by NTA states that the last date to apply for IIFT 2021 has been extended to enable larger participation of candidates.

Those who couldn’t submit the IIFT MBA 2021 application form till now can now apply at iift.nta.nic.in. NTA will activate the correction window for IIFT MBA 2021 application from January 1 to January 3. Candidates will also be able to replace the previously uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading. Click on the link to read the official notification here.

IIFT MBA admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA IIFT 2021 at iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for IIFT MBA 2021 application form

Step 3: On the new page, click on the tab for new registration

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and keep ready the required documents

Step 5: Proceed for IIFT MBA 2021 registration and submit all the required details with valid phone number and email ID

Step 6: After the completion of IIFT MBA 2021 registration, a system generated application number and password will be sent to the registered contact details

Step 7: Login using the application number and password and complete the remaining part of IIFT MBA 2021 application form

Step 8: Make the payment of application fee, which is Rs 2500 for unreserved candidates and Rs 1000 for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates

Step 9: Download a copy of the IIFT MBA 2021 application form for future reference and also keep the application number and password for subsequent login.

Here is the direct link to fill IIFT MBA 2021 application form.

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance exam conducted to offer admission to the MBA programmes at its three campuses at Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada. In case of any doubt or difficulties, candidates can contact at 0120 6895 200 or mail at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.