1-min read

NTA Extends Deadline to Fill JNUEE, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET Application Forms Till June 15, Check Details

The notification has provided the revised last date for the submission of application forms, along with the official websites of various examinations.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 1, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Representative image.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again decided to extend the last date for filling the admission forms of various entrance and competitive exams. The deadline to apply for University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET 2020) and many other exams including ICAR, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and IGNOU Open MAT has now been extended till June 15. The decision has been taken keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind. The earlier deadline to apply for UGC NET, ICAR, IGNOU OPENMAT, JNUEE and CSIR NET was May 31, which has now been extended for another 15 days. To submit the online application form, students can visit the official website of NTA.

The official announcement regarding the same came from Union HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, who tweeted on Sunday, about the extended deadline of submitting the application form for these exams.

It is to be noted the application forms for these entrance examinations will be accepted till 5 pm on June 15, whereas a candidate can submit the online application fee till 11:50 pm. The online fee can be paid through Credit, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI and PAYTM.

Interested students are advised to read the detailed official notification on the direct link here.

The notification has provided the revised last date for the submission of application forms, along with the official websites of various examinations.

As mentioned in the official notification, “the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in later on”.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official websites for various examinations to check the latest development.