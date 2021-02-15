NTA GPAT 2021 Admit Card Released on gpat.nta.nic.in; Check Here for Download Links

NTA GPAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021. Those who have applied for the examination will have to download the admit card from the agency’s official website www.gpat.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the result will be declared by March 31. This exam is for the candidates who are willing to take admissions in Master of Sciences of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes. This national level pharmacy entrance exam is of 500 marks and will include 125 multiple choice questions which need to be attempted within a duration of three hours.

The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

An official notice on the website reads, "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on 0120-6895200 or mail at gpat@nta.ac.in. For more updates or latest news keep visiting the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in."

To download the GPAT 2021 admit card, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for www.gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink that reads GPAT 2021. Click on it

Step 3: On being taken to a new window, you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: Your Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 admit card will open

Step 5: Make sure that you download and take a print of the GPAT 2021 admit card

Here is the direct link to download the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFRvjMvNA3W+YRkhu7SVef9JM0ZZIEi9cMGfFaEf8wKcW

Each question in the paper will be of four marks. For every incorrect answer one mark will be deducted. The paper will be divided into five broad sections: Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology and other subjects.