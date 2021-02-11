NTA IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23: Application Forms Correction Window Opens at iift.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) programme 2021.Candidates can login into their NTA IIFT MBA 2021 application online and make the necessary changes till February 12.Candidates who have registered for the NTA IIFT MBA (IB) programme 2021-23are advised to visit www.iift.nta.nic.in within the stipulated deadline in order to make the required corrections.

The official website of the IIFT states clearly that candidates will be able to correct the category that they have chosen in their application forms and their academic qualifications, only. No other change in the NTA IIFT MBA (IB) admission application form 2021will be allowed to be made.

Follow these steps to make corrections in the IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23 application forms:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA IIFT at www.iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads,‘Click Here For Correction Window (Only for Indian Candidates)’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space in order to open up your application form

Step 5: Once you have entered the application number and password correctly, click on ‘Sign In’

Step 6: Your IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23application form will appear on the screen

Step 7: Make all the necessary changes and go through the form thoroughly in order to spot if there are any other mistakes

Step 8: Once you are done with the editing, save the changes and safely log out

Here is the direct link for logging in the IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23 portal.

All those seeking admission in the MBA (IB) courses at IIFT will have to appear in the NTA IIFT 2021 exam and qualify the same. The IIFT MBA (IB) exam 2021 will be of two hours. Some of the subjects for th examinationare general knowledge and current affairs; English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension; logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.