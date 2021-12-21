NTA Invites Applications for 300 Certification Courses by SWAYAM

Under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the July semester of certification programmes. The last date to submit for the application is January 3.

Candidates can apply for a certification programme in the subject of their choice from the total 300 courses offered by SWAYAM. The online application process for SWAYAM certification enrolment for the July Semester commenced on December 16 and will go on till 11:50 PM on January 3, 2022. Interested candidates can log on to SWAYAM’s official portal swayam.nta.ac to complete the process before the last date of submission.

The application has to be made in online mode only, application form in any other form will not be accepted. A three-day window between January 4 and6 will be given to candidates to make any corrections in the particulars of the application form on the website.

SWAYAM Application Fees

A fee of Rs 1000 will have to be paid along with the application for SWAYAM course enrollment. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories including SC, ST, OBC-NL and PwD have been given a discount of Rs 500 in the application fee. Applicable processing and service will be over this amount.

SWAYAM Admit Card and Exam Date

While the examinations are expected to be conducted in February 2022, a clear announcement about the date will be made by NTA at a later stage of the application process. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours and will be conducted in two shits — morning ( 9 AM to 12 noon) and evening (3 PM to 6 PM). The date of admit card issuance will also be released later.

SWAYAM How to Apply

Step 1: To apply for the registration process of SWAYAM certification (July semester), candidates will first have to register on SWAYAM Portal using their email- id and other required details.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to fill the online application form and save the details for future reference.

Step 3: Upload scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature and applicate category certificates.

Step 4: Pay the application fee using net banking, debit/credit card and BHIM UPI. https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20211217132659.pdf

For detailed information about the courses and examination process, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification and SWAYAM information bulletin available at swayam.nac.in.

