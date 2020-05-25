NTA JEE Main 2020: Correction Window Open Till May 31, Candidates Can Make Changes at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has once again opened the correction window for candidates who have already filled the Joint Entrance Examinations – Mains 2020 application form. As per the latest notice, the JEE Main 2020 correction window will be opened from May 25 till May 31.

All those who wish to make changes to their NTA JEE Main 2020 exam form can visit the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students will be allowed to change and modify their city of examination. This decision has been taken as many students are unable to move to other cities for the examination due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an earlier communication, which notified about the fresh submission of JEE Main 2020 application form from May 19 to 24, NTA mentioned that it will be opening the correction window from May 25.

“The NTA will give one last chance for making corrections in the candidate particulars and choice of Centre Cities in the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2020,” read the notification.

The correction window will be open till 5pm on May 31, while the fee can be submitted up to 11:50 pm. In case additional fee has to be paid, the final corrections will be displayed after the payment of fees.

The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to take place from July 18 to 23. The admit card for JEE (Main) 2020 exam will be issued 15 days before the date of the exam.

