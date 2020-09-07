Take the pledge to vote

NTA JEE Main 2020: List of Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Scores for Admission

All the students who have appeared for the NTA JEE Main 2020 exam are looking forward to ensure an admission seat in various engineering colleges, including 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 7, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
NTA JEE Main 2020: List of Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Scores for Admission
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 between September 1 and September 6, in order to facilitate the admission of students into various engineering colleges and courses across India.

The national level engineering test has concluded on Sunday. All the students who have appeared for the NTA JEE Main exam this year are looking forward to ensure an admission seat in various engineering colleges, including 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs.

The NTA JEE Main 2020 exam was held over two sessions each day. Apart from IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, the students can also seek admission in various reputed institutes in states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland.

List of CFTIs accepting JEE Main 2020 Score

• Assam University, Silchar

• Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

• Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar

• Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi

• Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research & Management, Ahmadabad

• Institute of Technology, Guru Ghasidas Vishawavidyalaya, Bilaspur

• J.K. Institute of Applied Physics & Technology, University of Allahabad,

• Mizoram University, Aizwal

• National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology, Ranchi

• School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

• School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

• School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

• Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, J & K

• Tezpur University, NAPAAM, Tezpur

• Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology, Shibpur

• Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur

• National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad

• Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology Longowal

• Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

• Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam

• Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem, Tamil Nadu

• Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi

• University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

The JEE Main 2020 counselling for NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Meanwhile, the counselling for the states and private/ deemed universities will be conducted through their own arrangements.

