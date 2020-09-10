Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Date: JEE Main Result to be Announced Soon; Here’s All You Need to Know

JEE Main Result 2020 Date: While the correction window for the released answer key is open, it is expected that the NTA will announce the JEE Main 2020 results on Friday, September 11.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JEE Main Result 2020
Representative Image

JEE Main Result 2020 Date | After the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the students are now looking forward to see their results in order to ensure a seat in the leading engineering institutes of India.

The NTA JEE Main 2020 Exam was held between September 1 to 6 amid strict guidelines of the coronavirus precautions. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also thanked all for successfully conducting the NTA JEE Main Exam 2020.

While the correction window for the released answer key is open, it is expected that the authority will announce the results on Friday, September 11. Once the answer key is locked, the NTA will release a final NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2020, along with the results.

The result is being declared earlier than expected. Meanwhile, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced to open the application date for JEE Advanced from September 12. The application process was earlier scheduled to start from September 11.

This year, the JEE Main Exam 2020 have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While there was a lot of protest amid holding the examination during current times, the NTA went on with the announced schedule so as to facilitate admissions to the students.

JEE Main Result 2020, which is expected to be out tomorrow, will carry all the details about NTA percentile scores of a candidate, his or her All India rank and JEE Main qualifying cut-off 2020.

All the candidates who have sat for the JEE Main Exam 2020 must note in order to declare the JEE Main result, the exam-conducting authority will merge the NTA scores for each of the candidates in January 2020 as well as for the April/ September 2020 exam.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading