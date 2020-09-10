NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Date: JEE Main Result to be Announced Soon; Here’s All You Need to Know

JEE Main Result 2020 Date | After the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the students are now looking forward to see their results in order to ensure a seat in the leading engineering institutes of India.

The NTA JEE Main 2020 Exam was held between September 1 to 6 amid strict guidelines of the coronavirus precautions. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also thanked all for successfully conducting the NTA JEE Main Exam 2020.

While the correction window for the released answer key is open, it is expected that the authority will announce the results on Friday, September 11. Once the answer key is locked, the NTA will release a final NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2020, along with the results.

The result is being declared earlier than expected. Meanwhile, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced to open the application date for JEE Advanced from September 12. The application process was earlier scheduled to start from September 11.

This year, the JEE Main Exam 2020 have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While there was a lot of protest amid holding the examination during current times, the NTA went on with the announced schedule so as to facilitate admissions to the students.

JEE Main Result 2020, which is expected to be out tomorrow, will carry all the details about NTA percentile scores of a candidate, his or her All India rank and JEE Main qualifying cut-off 2020.

All the candidates who have sat for the JEE Main Exam 2020 must note in order to declare the JEE Main result, the exam-conducting authority will merge the NTA scores for each of the candidates in January 2020 as well as for the April/ September 2020 exam.