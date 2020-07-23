NTA JNU Entrance Exam 2020: Last Date for Application Correction Window Extended Till July 24 at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

NTA JNU Entrance Exam 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the last date for the application correction facility for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2020. Now, the last date to make changes to the JNUEE 2020 Application form is July 24 till 5 pm. Students can make fee payment till 11:59 pm. All students who want to make changes to the application form are advised to visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The board officials have further stated that they will not be accepting applications form corrections through fax/application, including e-mail etc. The revised examination dates will be announced shortly.

According to the notice on official website, the NTA stated, “Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted upto 5 pm, and submission of fee (if applicable) upto 11:50 pm”.

“The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites later on,” the notification added.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the websites jnuexams.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.