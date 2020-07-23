NTA JNU Entrance Exam 2020: Last Date for Application Correction Window Extended Till July 24 at jnuexams.nta.nic.in
NTA JNU Entrance Exam 2020: All students who want to make changes to the application form are advised to visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.
File photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
NTA JNU Entrance Exam 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the last date for the application correction facility for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2020. Now, the last date to make changes to the JNUEE 2020 Application form is July 24 till 5 pm. Students can make fee payment till 11:59 pm. All students who want to make changes to the application form are advised to visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The board officials have further stated that they will not be accepting applications form corrections through fax/application, including e-mail etc. The revised examination dates will be announced shortly.
According to the notice on official website, the NTA stated, “Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted upto 5 pm, and submission of fee (if applicable) upto 11:50 pm”.
“The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites later on,” the notification added.
The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the websites jnuexams.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PewDiePie Reacts to Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Can't Believe He'd Die By Suicide'
- Fans React to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Post-lockdown Episode, Say 'Zero Comedy'
- Lewis Hamilton's Anti-racism Stance Receives Praise from FIA Chief Jean Todt
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Review: Samsung Continues To Fight The Tablet Battle For Android
- A Look at Funny Side of Yuzvendra Chahal on His 30th Birthday