NTA JNU Exam 2020: JNU Entrance Exam Dates Announced, Download Admit Card at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

The dates for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exams (JNUEE) 2020 were announced by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on Monday. The NTA will be conducting the exams next month from October 5 to October 8.

Candidates who have applied for the JNUEE can collect their admit cards from the website jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The candidates will have to use their login credentials which were created at the time of JNUEE 2020 registration process to collect their admit cards.

All the candidates will have to carry their JNUEE 2020 admit cards on the day of their respective examinations with a valid photo ID and some extra passport size photographs for attendance sheet. The JNU Entrance Exam 2020 admit card is an essential document for the candidates without which they will not be allowed to sit for the exams.

The registration for the JNUEE had started from March and was extended till July due to the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown. Earlier the exams were supposed to take place from May 11 to 14.

To download the admit card and read further details, visit the official link of the NTA JNU website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Public/Home.aspx.

JNU conducts its entrance exams every year to facilitate admissions to students to various under graduation, post-graduation, M.Phil. and Ph.D. courses. The university provided graduation courses for only foreign languages, whereas students can seek admission for PG, M.Phil. and Ph.D. courses in various science, social science and arts stream.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked Jawaharlal Nehru University second this year. The university has consistently performed in academics.

NTA is an autonomous testing organisation which conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. It is also responsible for conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for medical and engineering colleges in the country respectively.