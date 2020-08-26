NTA NEET 2020 Admit Card Released at ntaneet.nic.in: How to Download

The National Testing Agency, NTA released NEET Admit Card 2020 today, August 26. The NEET Admit Card 2020 was released by the examination body on its official website ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can download the NTA NEET Admit Card 2020 by typing in their login credentials on the official website.

The NTA has decided to conduct the NEET 2020 examination on September 13. Whereas, the JEE Main 2020 examinations are scheduled for September 1 to September 6.

In an official notification https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20200825163444.pdf, the body has stated that 99% percent of the aspirants will get their first choice of center cities in the examination.

The notification further added, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court has also, inter alia, ordered that “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020”.

The examination body has increased the number of examination centers for JEE Main from 570 to 660. For NEET 2020, the examination centers have been increased from 2546 to 3843. Apart from this, the number of shifts has also been increased from 8 to 12. Further, the officials have reduced the number of candidates (per shift) from 1.32 lakhs to 85,000.

NTA NEET Admit Card 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Open your preferred search engine and type the name of the website

Step 2: Now, go to the sign in section

Step 3: Enter the login credentials asked on the website

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Right click on download NEET 2020 Admit Card

Step 6: Save it on your device

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the admit card as the same will be required during the examination.