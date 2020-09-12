NTA NEET Exam 2020 to be Held on September 13, Here are the Last-minute Points to Keep in Mind

The National testing Agency is all set to conduct the NTA National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020 on Sunday, September 13. The NEET Exam was formally known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and ensures admission to various medical institutes across India.

In all to take care of the health of all the candidates as well as the examination faculty, the NTA has issued a set of revised SOPs for everyone to follow. The candidates have been allotted a dress code along with the list of items they can carry to the examination center. It is important to note that all the students will be thermally check before appearing for the examination.

NEET 2020 Dress Code

• All the students have to mandatorily wear masks, gloves and face shields

• Candidates are allowed to wear only light-colored weather appropriate loose clothes. This can include jeans, salwar suit, culottes, long skirts, trousers, t-shirts and shirts

• Meanwhile, full sleeve shirts, dresses with big buttons and dark or tight clothes are not advisable

• Only open toed sandals or slippers are allowed to the examination

• Jewelry is not advisable, unless it is important for religious reasons

All candidates are required to carry their NEET 2020 Admit Card, duly filled declaration form, original government issued photo id card and ball point pen.

Please do not carry phones, bluetooth devices and other transmitting devices. However, one is allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and a small bottle of hand sanitizer. Please note that the examination centers will have no water dispensers.

Everyone needs to carry with them a coloured photograph to be pastes on the attendance sheet.

This year, 15.67 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET 2020 Exam.