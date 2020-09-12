Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

NTA NEET Exam 2020 to be Held on September 13, Here are the Last-minute Points to Keep in Mind

The NEET Exam was formally known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and ensures admission to various medical institutes across India.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NTA NEET Exam 2020 to be Held on September 13, Here are the Last-minute Points to Keep in Mind
Image for representation.

The National testing Agency is all set to conduct the NTA National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020 on Sunday, September 13. The NEET Exam was formally known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and ensures admission to various medical institutes across India.

In all to take care of the health of all the candidates as well as the examination faculty, the NTA has issued a set of revised SOPs for everyone to follow. The candidates have been allotted a dress code along with the list of items they can carry to the examination center. It is important to note that all the students will be thermally check before appearing for the examination.

NEET 2020 Dress Code

• All the students have to mandatorily wear masks, gloves and face shields

• Candidates are allowed to wear only light-colored weather appropriate loose clothes. This can include jeans, salwar suit, culottes, long skirts, trousers, t-shirts and shirts

• Meanwhile, full sleeve shirts, dresses with big buttons and dark or tight clothes are not advisable

• Only open toed sandals or slippers are allowed to the examination

• Jewelry is not advisable, unless it is important for religious reasons

All candidates are required to carry their NEET 2020 Admit Card, duly filled declaration form, original government issued photo id card and ball point pen.

Please do not carry phones, bluetooth devices and other transmitting devices. However, one is allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and a small bottle of hand sanitizer. Please note that the examination centers will have no water dispensers.

Everyone needs to carry with them a coloured photograph to be pastes on the attendance sheet.

This year, 15.67 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET 2020 Exam.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading