NTA NET Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2021) admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the hall tickets by using their application number, date of birth, and other required details.

The UGC has combined the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions and the examination will begin on November 20 and continue till December 5. The exams are held are twice a year but the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UGC NET has been postponed four times this year. The exam was last scheduled to be held between October 17 to 25 but later deferred.

As per the official notice, the exams will be held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and December 1, 3, 4, and 5 in two shifts. The exam will be in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET 2021 admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and security pin. Submit

Step 4: The UGC NET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further use

The UGC NET 2021 hall ticket will contain the exam date, shift, exam venue, candidate’s roll number, candidate’s name, candidate’s date of birth, and other important details. Those appearing for the exam must check whether all the details in the hall ticket are mentioned correctly and in case of any error, they must report to the authorities immediately. Candidates must remember to download the admit and carry a hard copy of it to the exam centre as, without it, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The UGC-NET will have two papers — I and II. The first paper will comprise of 50 questions and will have 100 marks while paper 2 will have 100 questions and it will be of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking.

