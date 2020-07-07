Take the pledge to vote

NTA Opens Application Process for Candidates to Make Correction in 6 Exam Forms; Apply by July 15

The application window is open for the following exams: Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020), Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA (ICAR AIEEA 2020), Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020), University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2020), CSIR UGC NET 2020 and All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2020)

Updated:July 7, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday opened the application correction window for six exams. The facility has been extended in view of the hardships faced by candidates in making corrections in the application form due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aspirants can make corrections in their form till July 15.

The application window is open for the following exams: Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020), Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA (ICAR AIEEA 2020), Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020), University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2020), CSIR UGC NET 2020 and All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2020)

Candidates are required to visit official websites of the exams to make edit particulars in the online application form. Corrections in the form can be made till 5 pm on 15 July and the fee can be submitted, if applicable, up to 11.50 pm. In case the additional fee has to be paid, applicants can make payment through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI and Paytm. The final amount will reflect in the application form.

“The NTA will make all-out effort to allot centre city of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now being opted by them in their application form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city,” reads a notification. However, candidates may also be allotted a different city due to administrative reasons.

Candidates whose uploaded photograph and signature are not clear are also required to re-upload the two to avoid cancellation of candidature. No change in the application form will be accepted through fax or email.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the NTA for any update. The revised schedule of the exams and dates to download admit cards will be announced by the agency later.

