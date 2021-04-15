NTA Postpones UPCET 2021 till June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The exam which was scheduled to be held in May will now be conducted on June 15. The application process too has been extended. Now, candidates can apply till May 10 and the deposit fee till 11 pm on May 10. The application process is open at nta.ac.in. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) has been renamed as Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET).

The NTA in its official notice said, “It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of class 12 exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021"

Those who clear UPCET undergraduate programmes including BPharma, BHMCT, BDes, BVoc, BFA, BFAD. While at the postgraduate level, students can get admission to five-year integrated MCA, five-year integrated MBA, BBA, BPharm. The postgraduate programmes MCA, MSc (maths), MSc (physics), MSc (chemistry) and via lateral entry BTech for diploma holders, BTech for BSc graduates, BPharm.

Starting this year, admission to BTech Bio-Technology, BTech agriculture engineering, and other relevant courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University (AKTU), Lucknow, will be done on the basis of JEE Mains score.

