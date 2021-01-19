NTA Recruitment 2021 Begins For Director, Programmer and Other Posts; Here’s How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Joint Director, Programmer, Stenographer, and other posts. The online application process has started on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the website.

A total of 58 vacancies are to be filled under this recruitment drive. For detailed information on educational qualification, age limit, and other related eligibility, you can check the notification by visiting the official website.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of application: January 18, 2021

Closing date of application: February 18, 2021

NTA recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Joint Director: 2

Deputy Director: 2

Assistant Director: 2

Senior Programmer: 1

Programmer: 1

Research Scientist ‘C’ (Group A): 1

Research Scientist ‘A’ (Group A): 1

Sr. Superintendent/ Sr. Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 3

Stenographer (Group B): 6

Sr. Assistant/ Sr. Assistant(Accounts) (Group B): 3

Sr. Technician (Group B): 2

Assistant/ Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 8

Jr. Assistant/ Jr. Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 3

Jr. Technician (Group C): 5

Total Vacancies: 40

NTA Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

To apply online, candidates can login to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in and visit the recruitment section available on the homepage. Now click on the register link. Now sign up, fill in the requested information, and register. Now you will get the password. Now click on the application link for the post you want to apply for. After this enter your email ID or phone number and password and sign in. Now you can complete the further application process.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As per the notification released, the upper age limit of the candidates must not cross 56 years. For the reserved category candidates, age relaxations will be as per the government norms.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates for all the posts will be selected on the basis of merit and work experience, which will be followed by a Suitability Test cum Personal Interview. You can check the detailed notification for more information.