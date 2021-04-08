NTA Releases Assam Olympiad 2021 Hall Ticket, Here’s How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the Assam Olympiad 2021 hall ticket on its official website ao.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket by using the registered login credentials. Only those who have registered successfully for Assam Olympiad within the stipulated date and time will be able to download the NTA AO admit card. The Olympiad exam from Class VI to Class XII is scheduled to be held on April 11 in two sessions. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

Visit the official website of NTA AO at ao.nta.ac.in Scroll down the homepage and click on the link for loginSubmit the application number and other required login detailsThe Assam Olympiad hall ticket will be displayed. Download it and take a hard copy of it.

Here’s direct link to download Assam Olympiad hall ticket

If in case a student is having any difficulty in downloading the admit card or found any discrepancy they can contact the concerned authority at NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at ao@nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note that hall ticket will not be sent by post and hence they have to download it from the official site only. Aspirants are advised to keep a copy of their admit card safely for future reference.

The exam will be held in paper and pen mode and candidates will have to submit their response on OMR answer sheets. The paper will be objective and will have 120 Multiple Choice Questions and the exam duration will be 3 hours. The question paper will be separate for each class.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website www.nta.ac.in or https://ao.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.

