NTA Releases JNUEE 2020 Provisional Answer Key at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, Last Date to Raise Objection Today

National Testing Agency has released the Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Exam 2020 provisional answer key along with the question papers on the official website. Candidates who appeared in JNUEE 2020 entrance exam can download answer key by using their application number and other required details. Candidates can also raise objection or challenge to the answer key in case of any doubt or discrepancies till October 22, 2020. The official notification regarding the same has been released on the NTA website. To read the official notification, click here.

JNUEE 2020 Provisional answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA https://jnuexams.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Public/Home.aspx

Step 2: Click on link reads ‘Display Question Paper/Challange answer key

Step 3: A new page will open, Click on any of the two options either ‘Application number and Password’ or ‘Application number and Date of birth’

Step 4: Key in your required details and click on submit

Step 5: Click on “Display of question papers and responses”

Step 6: Download the JNU provisional answer key 2020

Once the JNUEE 2020 provisional answer key is downloaded, candidates can match the answer key with their own responses and calculate the probable score. In case of any objection to any of the answers, candidates can challenge the answer key or raise an objection with supporting documents and a fee of Rs. 1000 per objection. According to the official notification, the fee of Rs.1000 will be refunded, if the objection is found to be valid.

JNU Answer Key 2020: How to raise objections

Step 1: Once you log in to the official website, click on “Challenge answer key”

Step 2: Enter the question ID, paper name, ID options claimed for objection and correct option on the screen and save

Step 3: Click on the “Choose file” option and upload the valid documents in the support of your objection

Step 4: Click on “Save your claim”

Step 5: Make the payment of the fee

After the objection window is closed, NTA will release the JNUEE 2020 final answer key after considering all the objections and challenges. NTA has conducted the JNUEE 2020 for various undergraduate on October 6, and for postgraduate programmes from October 5 to 8.