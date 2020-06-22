Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NTA Releases National Test Abhyas App in Hindi to Prepare for JEE, NEET Exam

The app provides mock tests and sample papers for various national level examinations. The announcement about the Hindi National Test Abhyas App came from Union HRD Ministry Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
NTA Releases National Test Abhyas App in Hindi to Prepare for JEE, NEET Exam
Days after releasing the National Test Abhays App for the nationwide aspirants for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in English, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now launched the app in Hindi. The application has been designed to facilitate the preparation of JEE and NEET aspirants from non-English background.

The app provides mock tests and sample papers for various national level examinations. The announcement about the Hindi National Test Abhyas App came from Union HRD Ministry Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. He mentioned that several students have been appealing to issue a website to aid Hindi students as well. Keeping the demand in mind, the agency has taken the decision.

For the interested students who want to apply for JEE or NEET, the app is easily available to download from the Google Play Store. Those who have already downloaded the app will have to update the National Test Abhyas App in order to avail the new feature of Hindi questions.

Around 10 lakh aspirants have already downloaded the app so far. Students have taken mock tests for 26 papers on the exam preparation application.

Based on artificial intelligence, the National Test Abhyas App provides students with a full-length question paper for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET exam every day. The duration for solving the paper is three hours, however there is no specific time to take the mock test. Students can take the JEE and NEET mock tests as per their own convenient time.

The app also checks and analyses the time spent by a student on each section, helping them to know their strength and weaknesses. More importantly, the results are immediate, real and unbiased.

