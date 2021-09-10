NTA Releases NCHMJEE 2021 Result Declared at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Steps to Check Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMJEE) 2021. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at nchmjee.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for counselling sessions to secure a seat. The seat will be granted based on merit, as per counselling procedures. Counselling will be held at nchm.nic.in.

NCHMJEE 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

After downloading the result, students need to check the scorecard thoroughly and in case of any error highlight the same with officials.

Post exam, Questions, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website from August 28 to August 30. Challenges received were verified by experts and the verified finalised answer keys were used for result processing.

