NTA Releases Official CUET Official Mock Test

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 mock test papers are out and available for the students now. In a bid to help students prepare for the CUET exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET 2022 mock practice question papers on the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The official notification reads, “With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. ”

CUET UG 2022: How to get mock test?

Step 1. Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the CUET UG 2022 mock test notification

Step 3. On the appeared notice, click on the mentioned mock test link

Step 4. Step 5. A new webpage would open

Enter the asked details including exam name, yeat, subject, and others and start the mock test

NTA in its notification has properly stated that these practice papers are for students’ reference and they do not essentially represent the exact paper. The notification read, “The practice questions do not constitute a mock test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved. The practice questions do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam.”

CUCET 2022: Exam Pattern

As per the notification, NTA will be conducting the CUET UG 2022 on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. Questions on academic areas such accounting, biology, agriculture, business studies, chemistry, computer science, and economics/business economics will be included in the CUET 2022 syllabus. To view the subject-specific CUET UG 2022 syllabus, students can visit the official website.

There are three sections to the CUET 2022: Language proficiency is tested in Sections I (IA and IB), core topic knowledge is tested in Section II, and general knowledge is tested in Section III. Additionally, Section I has been split into two sections, IA and IB. IA will evaluate candidates’ proficiency in English or one of the following Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, or Odia. IB is for candidates who wish to enrol in undergraduate degree programmes in foreign languages. French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese are among the available tongues.

As of now, 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities.

This is the first time that CUET will be conducted and it will be held for over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Ever since the announcement of the exam, the entrance test has been in controversies. There were also debates surrounding the CUCET where many academicians claimed that the exam could be pro-upper-class and will give a boost to coaching culture.

