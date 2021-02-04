NTA Starts Registration Process for NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2021 (NCHM JEE) from February 3. Candidates, seeking admission in Hotel Management courses offered by at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM), can apply for the same at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for NCHM JEE 2021 is May 10. Aspirants must ensure that they meet all the prescribed eligibility criteria specified by the NCHM. The eligibility criteria, registration process and other important details are provided in the NCHM JEE 2021 information brochure.

NCHM JEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from any recognised university/board. One should also have English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination. Those who are appearing for the qualifying examination in 2021 are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: Candidates born on or after July 1, 1996, are eligible to apply for NCHM JEE 2021 which means one should exceed 25 years on July 1, 2021. SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 3 years.

Physical Fitness: The shortlisted candidates will have to submit a physical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner at the time of admission.

Steps to complete NTA NCHM JEE registration 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NCHM JEE registration 2021

Step 3: Go for the new registration and enter the required details to register yourself

Step 4: Upon completion of registration, a system-generated user id and password will be sent to the registered contact. Keep that safely for future reference

Step 5: Fill in the NCHM JEE 2021 application form

Step 6: Make the payment of application fee

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form

The application fee for general category is Rs 1,000, while EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 700 and for SC/ST, it’s Rs 450.

For more details click on the link to read the NCHM JEE 2021 information brochure.