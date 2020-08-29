NTA to Conduct AILET 2020 on September 26 in The Morning Shift, Check For More Details Here

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has informed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting AILET 2020 on September 26 from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

AILET 2020 is a computer-based test and will be held at over 100 exam centres across the country. The exam seems to have been rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted for admission to BA LL.B (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D courses offered by NLU Delhi. The varsity, in a notification, has asked exam centres to provide all technical support and infrastructure to candidates. Besides, the exam will be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

"The detailed guidelines & instructions along with the activity schedule and downloading of Hall Tickets/Roll Number will be issued by the NTA/NLU Delhi shortly," said NLU.

nludelhi.ac.in/download/ailet-2020/Admission%20Notice%20-%20New%20Dates%20AILET%202020.pdf

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NLU at regular intervals for latest updates as the university or the NTA will not send any separate communication to any candidate.

For updates, candidates can visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/ailet/ or nludelhi.ac.in/home.aspx.

Those appearing for BA LL.B programme must have passed Class 12 with 50 per cent marks. Candidates appearing in qualifying exam are also eligible for AILET 2020. There is no maximum age limit for AILET 2020.

Candidates who want to take LLM entrance exam must have passed LL.B with at least 55 per cent marks. However, those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe must have cleared LL.B with minimum 50 per cent marks. In this case too, there is no upper age limit.

AILET 2020 will be of 90 minutes and it will include questions from General Knowledge, Mathematics, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning and English.

There will be 150 questions and all of them will be of MCQ type. Each question will carry one mark and one-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.