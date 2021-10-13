NTA to Hold First-Ever National Aptitude Test for School Kids, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the first-ever National Aptitude Test (NAT) for students between the ages of 13 and 25 to assess their ability and guide them to choose the right career. The ‘ability profiler exam’ is suggestive of a student’s potential and assists them to understand their potential.

Through NAT 2021, students will gain a perspective about their future courses and occupations to make better career choices. NTA may organise a career counselling session later. NAT will be conducted at 4 levels comprising different age groups- level – 1 (13-15 years), level – 2 (16-18 years), level – 3 (19-21 years), and level – 4 (22-25 years).

The exam will be held in remote proctored computer-based test mode on October 23 and 24. The candidates can take the test from their place by using desktops, mobile phones, laptops, etc. Applicants must note that NTA will conduct a webinar for registered candidates on October 19 to brief them about the NAT.

NTA has started the online applications for the first-ever National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 on its official portal nat.nta.ac.in. The registration process commenced on October 11 and will continue till October 18. It must be noted that there is no application fee for NAT 2021.

NTA NAT 2021: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NAT

Step 2: The registration link can be found on the homepage only. Upon clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Next, they will be required to register themselves by filling in all the necessary details like valid mobile number, email id, and personal details

Step 4: Save the registration details and re-login to the portal to fill in the NAT 2021 application form

Step 5: Fill in the details carefully and submit the form

Step 6: Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

NTA NAT 2021: Exam pattern

The internet-based test will be held in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. The test will comprise nine domains and the medium will be English only. Each domain will have 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Total narks will be 90 and there will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt.

