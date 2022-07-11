NTA to re-conduct UGC NET at Centres hit by Techincal glitch

After multiple reports of technical glitches during the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on June 8, the National Testing Agency will now reconduct the examination at the affected centres. A notification regarding the same has been issued. NIT Calicut and at least four other centres in Uttar Pradesh reported technical problems causing delays and difficulty in the paper.

The re-examination is likely to be conducted in the second half of August. The exam date can only be confirmed after an official announcement.

The server failure at NIT Calicut stopped the exam from starting at its scheduled time of 9 AM and it remain suspended till 12 PM. Many candidates walked out of the centre in protest of the mismanagement and demanded re-examination, reported Edexlive.

NIT Calicut officials, however, clarified that the glitch was not caused because of any inefficiency of infrastructure or officials at their end. The new date for the examination will be announced soon. The subject -wise and shift -wise schedule of the Phase 2 examination will be announced soon.

“After discussing with the NTA authorities the exam was restarted by 12 pm with 44 candidates and they were given extra time to cover for the hours they lost due to technical errors. The exam was completed by 3:15 pm. Some candidates boycotted the exam and demanded a retest on another day. The NTA Observer contacted the NTA, New Delhi who rejected the demand for a retest,” NTA officials said in a statement. They added that the remaining students could complete their papers without any further delay or difficulty.

The NTA had announced to conduct UGC-NET (December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles) for a junior research fellowship and eligibility of assistant professor over six days between July 9 and August 14. The UGC NET 2021 cycle had to be canceled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

