NTA to Release NEET 2020 Answer Key Soon at ntaneet.nic.in, Check Expected Cut-offs, Admission Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the NEET 2020 provisional answer key on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the NEET 2020 on September 13 will be able to access the NEET 2020 answer key.

September 18, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
The candidates will also be provided with an option to challenge the provisional NEET 2020 answer key. NTA will release the NEET Final Answer Key 2020 after considering all the objections. The objection window will be provided soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates.

The candidates will also be provided with an option to challenge the provisional NEET 2020 answer key. NTA will release the NEET Final Answer Key 2020 after considering all the objections. The objection window will be provided soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates.

Once the NEET 2020 final answer key is released, NTA will also release the cut-off list. NEET 2020 Cut-off varies every year from college to college. It is determined by various factors like the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, category, and others.

NEET 2020 cut-off for admission in different colleges is declared by the state authorities of each state. Candidates who will cross the cut-off will be allowed to participate in further NEET 2020 admission process.

NEET Admission process 2020

The admission process for candidates who have qualified NEET 2020 includes several stages. The basic admission process of colleges are same in every state

1. Registration: Qualified candidates will have to register with the state counselling authority to participate in the NEET 2020 counselling process. The registration process includes filing up of basic details such as personal, academic and other required details.

2. Merit List: The NEET merit list is prepared separately by the counselling authority of each state on the basis of marks obtained and the state rank of the candidates who have completed the registration process.

3. Counselling and seat allotment: Once the NEET merit list is prepared, the candidates are allotted the seat on the basis of it and the preferences marked by the candidates. Generally, there are two rounds of counselling conducted for admission, while some states also conduct mop-up rounds depending on the availability of seats.

