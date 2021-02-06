NTA to Release the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Next Week at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details

National Testing Agency will release the Joint Entrance Examination main 2021 admit card for February session in the second week of February. The JEE main 2021 hall ticket will be released on the official website of NTA at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has informed the same in the official notification available on the website. The JEE main 2021 February session exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26. The JEE main admit card 2021 can be downloaded by using the registered login credentials like application number and date of birth or password.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for further notifications. Once the JEE main admit card 2021 is released by the officials, candidates can download it by following these simple steps-

Steps to download JEE main admit Card 2021

Step 1. Go to the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for “JEE Main admit card 2021” link available on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your JEE main 2021 application number and password or date of birth

Step 4. The JEE main 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the JEE main 2021 admit card and take a hard copy of it

After the admit card is downloaded candidates must to go through the details and instructions mentioned on it. It is mandatory for all the students to follow them on the exam day. There will be certain COVID-19 certain guidelines that candidates need to follow on the exam centre like wearing a face mask and following social distancing.

NTA conducts JEE main every year for the engineering aspirants to offer admission to various engineering courses in NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes.

The JEE main exam 2021 is conducted in online mode. Paper 1 of JEE main is conducted for engineering aspirants while paper 2 is for those who want to pursue B. Arch and Paper 3 is B. Planning.

For more details go through the JEE main 2021 information brochure here.