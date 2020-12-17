NTPC Announces Recruitment for Executive and Other Posts at ntpc.co.in, Application Deadline December 30

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has announced the recruitment of Executive (Excavation), Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor & Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor on a fixed-term basis for the period of 3 years. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2020 at ntpc.co.in till December 30. The total number of posts available for this recruitment drive is 19.

Candidates are requested to check and ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria of NTPC recruitment 2020 before proceeding to the NTPC application form 2020. Only the eligible candidates will be allowed to participate in NTPC recruitment drive 2020. The NTPC recruitment 2020 eligibility criteria vary according to the post.

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Executive (Excavation) – Candidates must have an Engineering Degree in Mechanical / Mining Machinery with an experience of 10 Years Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) – Candidates should possess an Engineering Degree in Mining or Post Graduate Degree in Geology / Applied Geology with an experience of 14 Years Head of Mine Surveyor – Candidates having Diploma in Mine / Mine Survey with 20 Years of experience are eligible to apply Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor – Candidates with Diploma in Mine / Mine Survey and an experience of 5-10 years can apply

Age Limit

Candidates should not be more than 56 years of age.

NTPC Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC Welcome to NTPC | Recruitment (ntpccareers.net) On the homepage, click on the link for application under the ‘Recruitment of Executive (Excavation), Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor & Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor on fixed term basis for a period of 03 (three) years (Last date: 30th Dec 2020)’ A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads, ‘Click here to apply’ Select the functional area from the drop-down menu and submit A page will be opened with instructions and other details, read that carefully and click on apply Enter the required details in NTPC recruitment 2020 application form Upload the required documents and make the application fee payment Submit and download a copy of the NTPC recruitment 2020 application form

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 while female and reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. For more details, candidates can go through the NTPC recruitment official notification here:

Untitled-1 (ntpccareers.net)