NTPC Assistant Law Officer Recruitment: Selection via CLAT 2021, Salary up to Rs 1.20 Lakh

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant law officers. The recruitment will be done through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 and the applicant must have appeared for the postgraduate programme of the entrance exam. The application process began on December 24 and will be live till January 7, 2022. Interested candidates can complete the online application at career.ntpc.co.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Out of the total 10 seats advertised for the assistant law officer post, six are for unreserved category candidates and one is reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and two seats are reserved for OBC (NCL) candidates. One seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must be a holder of a full-time graduate degree in Law (LLB or equivalent) from a recognised Indian university or institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks. In the case of candidates of the SC or PwD category, the minimum marks eligibility is 55 percent. The candidate should be registered with the bar council.

Age limit: Eligible candidates must also have appeared in CLAT 2021. The upper age limit to apply for the recruitment is 30 years, however, there’s some relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories. For example, the upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years of candidates of the SC category.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTPC

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the registration link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6. Save the application form for further use

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 300. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, or XSM category or women applicants, the fee is waived off.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applicants will be shortlisted for document verification on the basis of their performance in CLAT 2021. The selected candidates will be extended an offer of appointment if they fulfil other eligibility criteria of the recruitment.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale range of Rs 30,000 to 1,20,000 with basic pay of Rs 30,000.

