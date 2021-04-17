NTPC Invites Application for Engineering Executive Trainee Posts, Recruitment through GATE 2021

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited application for the post of Engineering Executive Trainee through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. A total of 50 vacancies have been announced for female graduate engineers in the Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics/instrumentation trade. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at www.ntpccareers.net on or before May 6. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the GATE 2021 score and the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

The applicants must hold a BTech degree in the relevant stream with a minimum of 65 per cent marks. Final year students can also apply.Candidates must not exceed 27 years on the last date of the application i.e, May 6, 2021. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government norms

Step 1: Visit the official career portal of NTPC at https://www.ntpccareers.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link for “Special Recruitment of Female Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 through GATE 2021” under the current opening tab

Step 3: Fill in the required particulars and enter your GATE 2021 registration number

Step 4: Upload your recent passport size photograph and signature and submit

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and keep it safe. Also, save the system generated registration id and password for further logins

Candidates will be selected for appointment on the basis of the marks scored in GATE 2021. The appointed candidates will get the basic pay of Rs 40,000 and will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000 – Rs 1, 40,000.

