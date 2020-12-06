NTPC Opens Application for Recruitment of 70 Diploma Trainees; Apply by December 12

NTPC diploma trainees recruitment 2020, NTPC recruitment 2020, NTPC diploma trainees recruitment 2020 online application, The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited the application for the 70 posts of Diploma trainees for its various Coal mining region. The last date to apply for the NTPC diploma trainees recruitment 2020 is December 12.

Interested candidates are advised to submit the NTPC recruitment 2020 application form at the earliest. Those who could not submit the application form within the stipulated date and time, will not be able to take the exam.

Selected Candidates will be posted at Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited.

NTPC diploma trainees vacancy details

1. Mining - 40 vacancies

2. Mechanical- 12 vacancies

3. Electrical- 10 vacancies

4. Mine-survey- 8 vacancies

Those who willing to apply for NTPC recruitment 2020 must check the eligibility criteria

1. Educational qualification: Candidates should have completed a full-time regular Diploma in relevant stream from any recognised university with a minimum of 70% marks.

2. Age Limit: Candidates should not exceed 25 years as on the last date of application.

NTPC diploma trainees recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of careers @ NTPC- ntpccareers.net

Step 2. On the home page, go to the current opening section click on the application link for Recruitment of Diploma trainees for coal mining regions of NTPC

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, select the discipline for which you want to apply and proceed

Step 4. Fill the NTPC diploma trainee recruitment 2020 application form carefully and submit

Step 5. Make the payment of application fee

Step 6. Download a copy of the NTPC recruitment 2020 application form

Candidate belonging to General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 while SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM/ Female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

For detailed information, candidates can go through the NTPC official notification here

