NTPC Recruitment 2021: Know How to Apply Online for 47 Posts

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Officer and Medical Specialist for its projects and stations. In this recruitment drive, NTPC will fill 47 vacancies. The online application process for the job has started and will continue till September 2. Those who want to apply for the positions can visit the official website of NTPC (www.ntpc.co.in).

Read notification here: https://www.ntpccareers.net/main/folders/Archives/advt/07.21%20detailed%20advt%20english.pdf

Vacancy Details

Medical Specialist – 27 Posts, General Medicine – 16 posts and Pediatrician – 11 posts

Assistant Specialist Officer (Finance): 20 posts

Eligibility and Salary

Medical Specialist

General Medicine: At least one year experience after MD/DNB for E-4 level. For E-3 level, a fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor can apply.

Pediatrician: Minimum one-year experience or practice after MD/DNB for E-4 level. Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctors or candidates having MBBS with PG diploma in Child Health with minimum two years of experience or practice will be eligible for E-3 level.

Maximum Age Limit - 37 Years

Pay Scale: E3: Rs 60,000 - 1,80.000 and E4: Rs 70,000 - 2.00,000

Assistant Officer (Finance): Qualified CA or ICWA with a minimum of one year experience in the area of Accounts, Finance or Internal Audit in a reputed organization.

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 - 1,20,000

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC – www.ntpc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ section

Step 3: A new page will open up, click on “Click here to view the advertisement/apply” below Advertisement No. 07/21.

Step 4: Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY”

Step 5: Choose the post for which you want to apply

Step 6: Fill in the relevant details and upload documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 8: Save the application form and take a printout for future use

