NTPC Recruitment: 864 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts on Offer, Salary Upto Rs 1,40,000

The National Thermal Power Corporation, or NTPC, has begun hiring for Engineering Executive Trainee positions. Since the selection is based on GATE scores, candidates must have cleared the GATE 2022 examination.

The registration process started on October 28, and the deadline to submit the application form is November 11. Those who are interested in applying can do so online at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment: Vacancies

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 864 vacancies, out of which 280 are for the post of Electrical discipline, 360 are for Mechanical, 164 are for Electronics/Instrumentation, 30 are for civil, and 30 are for mining.

Read | AKTU to Now Offer First-year Engineering Courses in Hindi

NTPC Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate should be a maximum of 27 years old.

Educational Qualification: In order to be considered for the trainee positions, applicants must have a full-time bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with at least 65 percent marks (55 percent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). For more details regarding educational qualifications, applicants are advised to check the official notice shared by the recruiting corporation.

NTPC Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,40,000.

NTPC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Open the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in on any browser

Step 2. Click on the apply link available on the homepage

Step 3. Fill out the application form by submitting all the essential details

Step 4. Make the payment for the application fee

Step 5. Take a printout of the form

Aspirants from the general/EWS/OBC categories must pay a Rs 300 application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/XSM categories, as well as female candidates, are not required to pay any fees. The amount can be submitted either online or offline.

Read all the Latest Education News here