NTPC to Recruit 280 Engineering Executive Trainees through GATE 2021

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of engineering executive trainees through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021. The detailed advertisement will be uploaded on the website on May 21. The application process will start the same day on the NTPC career portal www.ntpccareers.net.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before June 6. A total of 280 posts have been notified for this recruitment drive. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the GATE 2021 score and fulfillment of the eligibility criteria. Check the details of the vacancies below.

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have completed a full-time Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of Engineering or Technology/AMIE with a minimum of 65 percent marks.

Age limit: The candidates must not exceed the upper age limit of 27 years as on the last date of application. The reserved category candidates will get the upper age relaxation as per the government norms.

Work Experience: Candidates should also have appeared for GATE 2021.

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: How to apply

Once the application link for NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment 2021 is activated on May 21, candidates can apply by following these steps

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official career portal of NTPC at https://www.ntpccareers.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the current opening tab and click on the application link for “Recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 through GATE 2021”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Fill in the required details and enter your GATE 2021 registration number.

Step 4. Upload your recent passport size photograph and signature in the specified format. Click on submit

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference. Also, save the system-generated registration id and password for subsequent logins.

The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks scored by them in GATE 2021.

