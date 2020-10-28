NTSE 2020-21: Examination Dates Announced by NCERT; Check Details Here

The dates of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) are finally here. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the schedule on its official site.

The talent search examination will be conducted in two phases with the first one taking place in December this year and the second one in June, 2021. According to the official notice, the first phase will be conducted on December 12 and 13, and the second phase will be held on June 13, 2021.

The individual states are going to decide the last date to submit NTSE application forms. As the first phase exams are due in December, NCERT will be releasing the admit cards for the same by the end of November. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official site of the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), which is a constituent unit of NCERT at ciet.nic.in.

This is how you can download the NTSE admit card -

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘NTSE hall ticket download’ on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Here you would need to enter the required login credentials

Step 5: The NTSE hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

The first phase of the exam is being held in two divisions. While on December 12, the exam will be held in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands; the other states and Union Territories will be conducting the test on December 13. The stage two of the test will be conducted by all the states and union territories on the same date i.e. June 13, 2021.

There will be two papers in both the stages. While the first paper will be a Mental Ability Test (MAT), the second paper will be a Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). both the papers will have 100 questions for a total of 100 marks.