NTSE Stage II Exam Delayed by a Week, NCERT Allows Students to Opt for Change in Exam Centre

The stage II exam of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20, which was scheduled to be held in February next year, has been delayed now by a week. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the new date in a notification published this week. It said that the stage II exam will now be conducted on February 14, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021. The academic body has also offered the students to make changes in the centre of examination, in case they need it.

The decision to defer the exam was taken in order to avoid a clash with the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) in Physics and Biology which is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2021. The notification said that the revised schedule of NTSE stage II examination 2020 will supersede the previous announcement in order to facilitate the students who wish to appear in the Olympiad.

Regarding the change in exam centres, NCERT departed from the usual practice of allocating the same exam centre to the candidates in which they had appeared in the NTSE stage I exam. It said that for any reason if a candidate wishes to change the centre of examination, he or she can do so by submitting a request to the Head of Educational Survey Division at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in latest by December 28, 2020. NCERT has provided the format of the application seeking the change in the notification. A list of exam centres has also been provided for the students.

Check out the official notification and Centre change format here.

The notification states that a change in exam centre would not be entertained in case the requested centre lies in the same city as that of the previous exam centre. Several students residing away from their hometowns have moved back due to the problems caused by COVID-19 pandemic. These students would be benefitted by the new provision allowing the change in exam centres.