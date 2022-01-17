NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,925 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 2.09 lakh

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications to fill up 1,925 posts (group A, B, C) in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online via the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The application process has already begun, and it will end by February 10. The candidates must have a valid and operative personal email ID to apply for the post.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant commissioner: 7 posts

Female staff nurse: 82 posts

Assistant section officer: 10 posts

Audit assistant: 11 posts

Junior translation officer: 4 posts

Junior engineer: 1 post

Stenographer: 22 posts

Computer operator: 4 posts

Catering assistant: 87 posts

Junior secretariat assistant: 630 posts

Electrician cum plumber: 273 posts

Lab attendant: 142 posts

Mess helper: 629 posts

Multi-tasking staff: 23 posts

Also read| RBI is Hiring for Various Posts, Graduates Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 33.60 LPA

NVS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant commissioner: Must have a masters degree or 5 years experience in school educational planning and administration. The age limit is up to 45 years.

Assistant commissioner (administration): Must have a graduate degree along with holding an analogous post on a regular basis or a minimum of 8 years of experience in handling administrative/financial matters. The age limit is up to 45 years.

Female staff nurse: Must have cleared class 12 along with a three years certificate or diploma in nursing or BSc Nursing. They must also be registered with the Indian/state nursing council and have two years of experience. The age limit is up to 35 years

Assistant section officer: Must have a graduate degree along with computer knowledge. The age limit is between 18 and 30 years.

Audit assistant: The applicant must have a BCom degree from a recognised institute. The age limit is between 18 and 30 years.

Junior translation officer: Must have a masters degree along with a certificate or diploma in Hindi to English translation or two years of work experience. The applicant must not exceed 32 years of age

Junior engineer (civil): Must have a diploma or degree in civil engineering along with three years of experience. The applicant must be within 35 years of age

Stenographer: Must have cleared class 12 and the age limit is 18 to 27 years.

Computer operator: Must have a graduate degree along with skills in word-processing and data entry with a one-year computer diploma from a recognized institution. They must be between 18 and 30 years

Catering assistant: Must have cleared class 10 with three years diploma in catering or passed class 12 with one-year diploma in hotel management and catering. The age limit is up to Rs 35 years

Junior secretariat assistant: Must have cleared class 12 with knowledge of computer operation and data entry. Must be between 18 to 27 years of age

Electrician cum plumber: Must have cleared class 10 along with ITI pass certificate in relevant trade as well as two years experience. Must be between 18 to 40 years of age

Lab attendant: The candidate must have cleared class 10 with a certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or cleared class 12

Mess helper, multi-tasking staff: Must have cleared class 10 and with 18 to 30 years of age

NVS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NVS

Step 2. Click on the NVS recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fees

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

Read| IBPS Calendar 2022 Released: Know Major Bank Recruitment Exams to be Held This Year

NVS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for the post of the assistant commissioner is Rs 1500, while for the female staff nurse it is Rs 1200. If a candidate is applying for being a lab attendant, mess helper, and MTS, they will have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee and for the remaining posts, the price is Rs 1000.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

If the candidates are applying for the post of assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner (administration), and junior engineer (civil), their selection will be on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview. The CBT for the recruitment of the notified posts will be held in 93 cities, however, for the post of assistant commissioner and assistant commissioner (administration), the centre will be at Delhi / NCR only.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the post of assistant commissioner will get paid between 78800 to Rs 2,09,200, assistant commissioner (administration) will get between Rs 67700 to Rs 208700, female staff nurses between Rs 44900 to Rs 1,42,400, assistant section officer between Rs 35400-112400, audit assistant, junior translation officer between Rs 35400-112400, junior engineer (civil) Rs 29200-92300, stenographer, computer operator Rs25500-81100, junior secretariat assistant 19900-63200, electrician cum plumber Rs 19900-63200, lab attendant Rs 18000-56900, mess helper and multi-tasking staff Rs 18000-56900.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.