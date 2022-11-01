NVS Recruitment: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to Hire 5000 Teaching, Non-teaching Staff in Next 4 Months

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced that it will provide about 5000 teaching and non-teaching category jobs in the upcoming four months. The procedure of filling up these positions has already begun and will be completed by February next year. According to NVS, filling up these positions will allow for educational improvement in the schools as well. The required pupil-teacher ratio will also be achieved.

The Samiti manages the Navodaya group of schools and functions under the authority of the Ministry of Education. The ministry has revealed that a few of the posts to be filled have been vacant since the last round of promotions. A few other positions have been newly created. In July, the Education Ministry said that as of 2021, there were 3156 vacancies in teaching positions in Navodaya Vidyalayas, which the centre manages. The highest number of vacancies was in Jharkhand (230).

“Education Minstry affiliated Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced to provide about five thousand jobs in four months. These posts will be of both teaching and non-teaching categories. About 700 residential Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country,” reads the tweet by the ministry. (sic)

The move to fill positions at various levels of the organisation comes considering the need to implement the recommendations of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy stipulates that a student-teacher ratio of 30:1 must be maintained in each school in the country. The policy also states that areas with large numbers of socio-economically disadvantaged students should aim for a student-teacher ratio of under 25:1.

Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational residential schools instituted to educate meritorious students in rural areas. NVS currently operates close to 700 residential schools spread across the country. These schools follow the syllabus laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and offer free residential quality education to talented students from Grades VI to XII. The NEP 2020 has recommended setting up more Navodaya Vidyalayas around the country. The need to set up these schools is especially emphasised in aspirational districts, Special Education Zones, and other disadvantaged regions to boost high-quality educational opportunities for children residing here.

