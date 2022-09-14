Nykaa PRO Launches 8-Week Training Course to Help You Become Makeup Artist

Nykaa PRO has announces the launch of an advanced certificate course called the The PROfessional Makeup Course. This is an eight-week-long course that will provide physical training to the budding makeup artist. The course can be availed from the official website of Nykka. Anyone can register for the course.

Created in partnership with Airblack, an Ed-Tech platforms that specialises in beauty training, the PROfessional Makeup Course is meant for beauty professionals seeking an opportunity to upskill themselves.

This is an eight week-long NykaaPRO X Airblack advanced course features live training in a variety of looks ranging from bridal to Arabian bridal, fashion HD makeup, fantasy makeup, prosthetics and special effects. The course also has two modules that will help professionals hone their skills of Instagram portfolio building, creating pro videos and reels and principles of client management. On completion of the course, participants will receive a certification which will provide them access to Nykaa PRO and Airblack beauty club memberships, claims Nykaa PRO in its press release.

Those interested to know more about the course can visit www.nykaa.com/pro-intro. Those interested to apply for the course can visit shorturl.at/CNO45.

Speaking on the launch of the course, Vikas Gupta, CEO B2B business, Nykaa, said, “International social media trends and content are continuously shaping demand for newest make-up techniques and looks. Engaging with our NykaaPRO community of beauty professionals also gave us the insight that upskilling them to stay ahead and relevant is critical to help them succeed in this competitive industry.”

He added, “We are excited to have partnered with Airblack which specializes in building the right learning destination for beauty professionals and entrepreneurs. Together, with this course, our goal is to help them thrive in the highly competitive beauty industry and in the process, lead to their business growth, prosperity and recognition.”

