NYKS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 13,206 Volunteer Posts at nyks.nic.in, Check Details

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has invited applications for National Youth Core Projects. A total of 13206 volunteers will be appointed for the year 2021-22. Two volunteers will be deployed per block in 623 centres across the country. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for NYKS Volunteer 2021 from February 5on the official website of NYKS - www.nyks.nic.in. The last date for the NYKS volunteer application is February 20, 2021. Before applying, candidates must make sure that they have an Aadhaar Card, email ID, and mobile number for future correspondence.

NYKS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of application: February 5, 2021

Last date of application: February 20, 2021.

Selection committee meeting based on the availability of DM / DC concerned to decide the date of conducting the interview: February 25, 2021, to March 08, 2021.

Result release date: March 5, 2021.

NYKS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has invited applications for the recruitment of 13206 Volunteers.

NYKS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed Class 10. Students who have enrolled themselves as regular students are not eligible for appointment under the scheme keeping in view the nature of their full-time assignments.

NYKS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of NYKS volunteer posts should be between 18-29 years till April 1, 2021.

NYKS Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

The final selection will be done on the basis of the interview. The applicant will have to bring the original set of documents as well as the filled application form along with a set of photocopy of the documents at the time of interview. Also, if shortlisted, two passport size photographs at the time of the interview will be required.

Candidates will be informed about the interview schedule by email and SMS/WhatsApp message.