O.P Jindal Global University Calls for Admissions for its 2023 Batch

O.P. Jindal Global university has announces the opening of admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Those interested can apply for the different courses that are being offered by the university. Students can get the details about the university entrance exam at https://jgu.edu.in/entrance-examinations/

The University is now inviting applications for admission for all programmes across its 12 schools offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Law, Business & Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Journalism, Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Environment & Sustainability, Psychology & Counselling, Languages & Literature and Public Health & Human Development.

“I am particularly delighted to invite students for Admissions 2023 at JGU to be the thought leaders, pioneers of socially responsible innovations, and entrepreneurs of the 21st century”, said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University.

As per the university, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) conducts different screening tests to know the caliber of the candidates and to check whether an applicant will be a good fit in a programme. Along with some university level entrance exams we also accept at par scores of some standardized tests like SAT (1100 Score), ACT (Score of 27), and CUET. For more information, click on https://jgu.edu.in/entrance-examinations/.

Students should also note that they can also apply for financial aid to avail the course. For more information, click on https://jgu.edu.in/scholarship-and-education-loan-support/.

