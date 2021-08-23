OBC Students Associan Thanks Education Minister for 27% Quota in NEET

Student representatives from the All India OBC Students Association met Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. The minister claims that students have expressed their gratitude towards the Prime Minister for implementing a 27% quota for ONC students in All India level counselling for medical students. This said student is a step towards “ensuring dignity, justice & opportunities to OBC communities."

“The students also had valuable suggestions on ways to ensure empowerment and welfare of OBCs. I assured them that PM Modi ji’s govt. will work and do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections," Pradhan said via Tweet.

Met students from the All India OBC Students Association. They expressed their gratitude to PM @narendramodi for implementing 27% OBC reservations in the All India Quota of NEET examinations and for his commitment for ensuring dignity, justice & opportunities to OBC communities. pic.twitter.com/6jyeQLYan7— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 23, 2021

After long-pending demand, OBC students have been given 27% reservation in All India Quota or centrally allotted seats for medical college admissions. From the upcoming admissions seasons onwards, as many as 27% of seats will be reserved for OBC additionally 10% of seats will be reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates. This is in addition to 15% reservation for SC and 7.5% for ST category students.

This decision is expected to benefit every year nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation.

MBBS Seats in the country have increased by 56% from 54,348 seats in 2014 to 84,649 seats in 2020 and the number of PG seats have increased by 80% from 30,191seats in 2014 to 54,275 seats in 2020. During the same period, 179 new medical colleges have been established and now the country has 558 medical colleges.

