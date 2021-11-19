Observe Cyber Awareness Day Every Month: UGC Tells Colleges

In a bid to raise awareness for cyber crimes and how to deal with them, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued a circular ‘Cyber Jagrookta Diwas’. The UGC has instructed Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) observe ‘Cyber Jagrookta Diwas’ on the first Wednesday of every month. As of now, the event will be held online for an hour from 11 AM onwards in the view of Covid-19.

UGC has further urged HEIs to organise workshops, seminars, interactive sessions, creative sessions like poster making and slogans etc to make people aware of cyber crime and to control such crime.

“The ministry of home affairs is implementing a scheme ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre(14C) to deal with cybercrimes. The ministry has also developed a National Cybercrime Reporting Portal to help people to file complaints of cybercrime at ease," UGC in a statement said.

The official statement reads, “there is a pressing need to increase cyber hygiene, for the prevention of cybercrimes by inculcating habits of taking basic care of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) devices at regular intervals. The ministry has also launched cyber awareness handles on various social media platforms like Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and Facebook."

The state governments or the administrations of the Union Territories, UGC said, will provide the budgets for organising the events as part of Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas, claims media reports.

Earlier, the UGC had directed universities and colleges to prepare a calendar of events to strengthen cyber security. The universities and colleges were also instructed to share the details of steps/action taken by them on cyber security issues on the University Activity Portal of the UGC.

Though cyber security is a part of the curriculum of Information and Communication Technology in the primary and middle classes, in the digital it becomes necessary to skill students to deal with such unexpected circumstances.

